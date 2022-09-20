My Abstract Art and Apparel cuts ceremonial ribbon at 218 W. Main in Ottawa

Artist Jeremy Johnson’s journey as an artist began 13 years ago when he started painting therapeutically while recovering from a brain tumor.

His recovery led him to leave his career as a welder and he moved back home with his parents, allowing him to fall in love with what he initially started doing as therapy.

The Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry joined Johnson at My Abstract Art and Apparel at the 218 W. Main gallery and studio for a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning.

The storefront at My Abstract Art and Apparel at 218 W. Main St. in Ottawa, where artist Jeremy Johnson has opened his gallery and store. (Michael Urbanec)

“I call it a blessing in disguise,” Johnson said. “It convinced me to do do what I was meant to do.”

Johnson creates abstract art focused on colors, although he doesn’t choose the colors himself. He’s guided by the energy and spirits.

“I love how spontaneous it is,” Johnson said. “I had to relearn to walk after the brain tumor and this started as therapy but it turned into a gift that comes from deeper within.”

Johnson has his art for sale inside along with T-shirts and mugs with his designs on them.

The gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday., noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Other hours are available by appointment.