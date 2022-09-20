3 arrested on burglary charges in Ottawa

Three suspects were arrested Sunday on burglary charges, just northeast of Ottawa, after the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said deputies apprehended them following a short vehicle pursuit.

The suspects’ vehicle crashed at the intersection of East 18th Road and Etna Road in Ottawa. Deputies responded to a burglary in progress call on the 3000 block of East 18th Road, encountering the suspects in their vehicle upon arrival.

The suspects fled the vehicle following the crash and were taken into custody shortly after, with the assistance of Ottawa Police Department and the Illinois State Police.

Randolph D. Jeffries, 47, of Chicago, was charged with armed violence (Class X felony) and burglary. His bond was set at $200,000 with 10% to apply.

Shavonne L. Turner (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

Shavonne L. Turner, 47, of Chicago, and Julie A. Lopez, 23, of Michigan City, Indiana, both were charged with burglary, with bond set at $50,000 and 10% to apply.

Julie A. Lopez (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

This matter remains under investigation by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.