September 17, 2022
Shaw Local
Ottawa begins hydrant flushing Sept. 19

Several locations on schedule for 1st week of fall flushing

Fall water hydrant flushing and maintenance is set to begin Monday, Sept. 19, in Ottawa. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

These locations are on the schedule for the week of Sept. 19:

Monday, Sept. 19: Hydrants from Hitt Street south to College Avenue from State Street to the city limits.

Tuesday, Sept. 20: South of Illinois River from State Street to city limits and south to Watson Street.

Wednesday, Sept. 21: All of Tomahawk Terrace/Indian Village Subdvision; McKinley Road from Catherine Street east to Dakota Drive and south to Southtown Mall, and the 1400 block of Catherine Street.

Thursday, Sept. 22: White Lane and Parks Lane west to University Avenue from Gentleman Road south to View Street.

Friday, Sept. 23: The 900 through 1200 blocks of Marcy Street; the 700, 800 and 900 blocks of 4-H Road, north to College Avenue, Briarcrest Subdivision east to Adams Street.