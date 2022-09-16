The Times Area Roundup: Somonauk drops tough LTC match to Hinckley-Big Rock

The Somonauk volleyball team battled back after dropping the opening set to Hinckley-Big Rock in Thursday’s Little Ten Conference match, but the Royals were able to earn a 25-12, 15-25, 25-18 victory in Hinckley.
The Bobcats (3-7, 1-3) received great efforts from Josie Rader (eight kills, 13 digs), Baylee Ohlson (six kills), Haley McCoy (11 digs), Amelia Grace (nine digs, two aces) and Riley Snider (12 assists) in the loss.
“It was a tight match against HBR tonight with a lot of great energy and plays throughout the three games,” Somonauk coach Aleesha Carlson said.
Ottawa def. Plano, 25-20, 25-17: At Plano, the Pirates topped the host Reapers in Interstate Eight Conference play.
Ottawa was led by five kills from Mel Pries, with other fine efforts from Alyssa Malmassari (four kills, three aces), Ryleigh Stevenson (four kills, six digs), Olivia Evola (four kills, eight assists), Haley Waddell (six digs, four aces) and Skylar Dorsey (six assists).
Marquette Academy def. Midland, 25-4, 25-13: At rural Varna, the Crusaders easily captured the Tri-County Conference match in straight sets.
Woodland def. Roanoke-Benson, 25-16, 27-25: At the Warrior Dome, the Warriors (12-2) topped the Rockets in TCC action.
Woodland was paced by Shae Simons (20 assists, eight points, two aces), Clara Downey (six points), Emma Highland (nine kills, block), Malayna Pitte (six kills, block), Cloee Johnston (four kills, six digs) and Kaiden Connor (six digs).
Serena def. IMSA, 25-16, 25-15: At Serena, the Huskers topped the Titans in Little Ten Conference play.
Serena was paced by Paige Sexton (five kills, ace), Sophie Thompson (10 assists, ace), Abby Johnson (five kills, ace, two blocks), Ari Tanas (five digs, ace) and Makayla McNally (three aces, four kills, two blocks).
Indian Creek def. Newark, 17-25, 25-20, 25-10: The Norsemen suffered their first loss of the season in a tough three-set LTC loss to the host Timberwolves.
Newark (13-1, 4-1) was led by Kiara Wesseh (nine kills, 16 digs), Lauren Ulrich (14 assists, four kills) and Taylor Kruser (14 digs).
Morris def. Sandwich, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20: At Sandwich, the Indians (7-11, 0-4) were able to bounce back after a first-set loss, but eventually fell to Morris in the I-8 match.
Sandwich was led by Alexis Sexton (27 assists, seven digs), Kaylin Herren (five kills, three blocks, seven points), Alana Stahl (seven kills, nine points, two blocks, seven digs), Claire Allen (18 kills) and Breanna Sexton (13 digs, six points).
GIRLS GOLF
Seneca 217, St. Bede 237: At The Creek in Morris, the Fighting Irish shot their lowest team score of the season in improving to 9-5 with the victory over the Bruins.
Seneca was led by Julia Hogan’s 51, followed by Addison Stiegler and Jessica Bertrang with 53s, Jolena Odum a 60 and Shelby Welsh a 61.
BOYS GOLF
Streator 166, Morris 168, Reed-Custer 191: At High Point G.C. in Essex, the Bulldogs earned victories over Morris and Illinois Central Eight Conference foe Reed-Custer to finish second place in the league standings.
Jaydon Nambo led Streator (10-1, 5-1 ICE) with a 39, with Cole Park (40), Kylen Krasnican (41) and Cooper Spears (46) adding counting scores.
Serena shoots well at Plano: At Cedardell G.C., the Huskers shot a team score of 164, led by a 3-over 38 from Cam Figgins. Serena also had solid scores from Mason McNelis (40), Hudson Stafford (41), Braxton Hart (45), Beau Raikes (45), Hunter Staton (46) and Garett Snyder (51).
Fieldcrest seventh at the Livingston County Invitational: At Wolf Creek G.C., the Knights posted a team score of 371 to finish seventh of the nine competing squads in Pontiac, with Normal U-High winning the event with a 327.
Lucas Bernardi shot an 87 to finish tied for seventh for Fieldcrest, followed by Blake Ramsey (T17th, 87), Connor Reichman (T32nd, 98) and Nathan Buchanan (T38th, 102).
GIRLS TENNIS
Morris 3, Streator 2: At SHS Athletic Field courts, the Bulldogs fell at home despite wins from both the No. 1 doubles team of Charlee Bourell/Syria Zuniga (7-6 (10-5), 7-6 (10-6)) and the No. 3 duo of Marisa Vickers/Franchesca Rodriguez (7-5, 6-4).
BOYS SOCCER
Ottawa 7, Sandwich 0: At King Field, the Pirates (5-8, 1-4) outshot the Indians 32-6 in rolling to the I-8 Conference win.
Johnathan Carlson had eight saves in net for the Indians (2-11, 0-5).
JV BOYS SOCCER
Streator 8, Peotone 1: At Doug Dieken Stadium, the Bullpups rolled to the ICE victory over the Blue Devils.
SOPHOMORE VOLLEYBALL
Ottawa def. Plano, 26-24, 25-19: At Plano, the Corsairs won the I-8 match over the Reapers.
FRESHMAN VOLLEYBALL
Ottawa def. Plano, 25-20, 25-17: At Plano, Ottawa won the I-8 match over the Reapers.