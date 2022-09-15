The Times Area Roundup: Woodland wins volleyball showdown with Earlville

Cloee Johnston turned in six points, an ace, four kills, four blocks, four digs and three assists as Woodland defeated Earlville, 25-12, 25-19 in rural Streator.
The Warriors, now 12-2 with the nonconference victory, saw Kaleigh Benner fire off eight points, two on aces, with Emma Highland adding six points, three digs and four kills and Shae Simons contributing six points, an ace and 12 assists. Clara Downey had three kills, Malayna Pitte had three kills and three blocks and Kaiden Connor added three digs.
For Earlville (7-5), Nevaeh Sansone collected five kills, Brooklyn Guelde had four kills and seven assists and Hannah Pfaff added 10 digs.
Flanagan-Cornell def. Dwight, 25-13, 25-21: At Dwight, the Falcons jumped to 11-9, 2-1 in the Heart of Illinois Conference. Kortney Harms registered six kills, Grace Zimmerman had five kills and eight digs, Reagan Montello had eight assists and Kalynne Kindermann added 11 digs in the win.
Sandwich def. Mendota, 25-19, 25-12: At Mendota, the Indians used a balanced attack to sweep the Trojans. Claire Allen posted seven kills, two blocks and three digs, Alexis Sexton had 18 assists, five points and seven digs and Maddie Hill added six digs, six points and three kills. Kaylin Herren added six kills and Alana Stahl had five kills, five points and three digs for Sandwich (7-10).
Cross country
Alex Walsh leads Sandwich vs. Plano, Yorkville: At Silver Springs, Alex Walsh placed 16th in 19:45 to pace the Indians in a triangular. A.J. Parkison was 22nd (20:51), Travis Kellogg 24th (21:33), Jaedon Thompson 33rd (24:41), Brian Loss 34th (25:06) and Nigel Sajulan 36th (28:02).
In the girls race, Jazmin Rios led with a 27:44, good for 24th, while Ashlyn Strenz was 26th (28:08), Karlee Henkins 30th (30:18) and Alexis Henkins 34th (32:40).
Boys golf
Serena 173, Hinckley-Big Rock 174, Indian Creek 204: At Indian Oaks Country Club, the Huskers claimed the win behind a 42 from Braxton Hart, a pair of 43s from Cam Figgins and Mason McNelis and a 45 from Carson Baker.
Hunter Staton shot a 46 and Hudson Stafford a 47 for Serena, which heads to the Little Ten Conference Tournament on Monday at Indian Oaks.
Girls golf
Ottawa 185, Coal City 232: At Deer Park, Hanna Duggan slammed a hole-in-one on No. 8 to lead the Pirates win. She finished with a 41, while Marlie Orlandi and Caroline Cooney each carded a 46 and Payton Nodland a 52. Also for Ottawa, Sam Rivera shot a 54 and Payton Buck a 57.
Soccer
Serena 6, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: At Serena, Tanner Faivre netted two goals and assisted one, while Cam Figgins added a goal and three assists and Richie Armour had two goals and two assists to pace the Huskers (11-0, 3-0 Little Ten).
Eduardo Moncada contributed a goal for the Huskers, who outshot the Royals 34-10. Carson Baker had seven saves in goal.
Kaneland 9, Sandwich 0: At Maple Park, Kaneland, a “complete team,” according to Sandwich coach Aaron Mlot, pounded keeper Johnathon Carlson with 33 shots while the visitors managed just one in the loss, dropping them to 2-10, 0-4 in the Interstate 8.
Carlson made 16 saves on the day, helped defensively by Willie Lappe for Sandwich, which will travel to Ottawa at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Sophomore boys golf
Ottawa def. Coal City: At Deer Park, the Corsairs came away with the non-conference win, thanks to a 40 by Colin Fowler, a 41 by Colt Bryson, Harry Carretto’s 45 and 46s by Trennon Kammerer and Adam Swanson.