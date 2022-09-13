Mystery Diner in La Salle: Country House Restaurant is a formidable breakfast destination

Google “best breakfast in La Salle County,” and one of the results will be Country House Restaurant in La Salle.

There are many good breakfast establishments in La Salle County, so I’m not going to get into superlatives, but after dining at Country House, it’s worthy of being in any conversation of the best.

Country House has the typical feel of a family restaurant.

Booths line the perimeter of a large dining area, some of them window-side seating, and tables fill the interior. There’s a counter at which to pay for your meal after you are finished. Specials are written in colored marker on a whiteboard. The atmosphere is comfortable and conversations are plentiful, as the restaurant has many regulars.

On a quest for a good breakfast, the first thing I noticed is that the menu is several pages long in breakfast items – a good sign Country House takes breakfast seriously.

Diners can order a variety of skillets, omelets, eggs, frittatas, waffles, pancakes and other speciality items, such as eggs Benedict.

Even though I saw decadent waffles passing by me topped with whipped cream and fresh fruit, I opted for the countryside skillet ($11.99). This dish featured bacon, ham, sausage, potatoes, mushrooms, onions, peppers, shredded cheddar and Jack cheese, and eggs any style (I went scrambled), along with a side of country gravy. The gravy was amazing and made me regret not getting biscuits.

Instead of toast, I ordered a short stack of pancakes as a substitute for $2.

The skillet was a filling breakfast. There was a hefty layer of cheese and eggs topping it. The potatoes were served as square American fries.

While breakfast plays a starring role, the Country House features more than breakfast, serving lunches and dinners. The lunch menu highlights burgers, sandwiches, melts and open-face sandwiches. Dinner has Italian dishes, fried chicken, meatloaf and country-fried steak, just to name a few.

Despite the restaurant’s prominent location on U.S. 6 near the La Salle and Peru city line, a diner had asked a server how long the restaurant had been there. Multiple years, she said.

“I’ve never eaten here before,” the local diner said, to their own disbelief.

They assured the server the food is good and they’ll be back.

I fell into the same boat. I drive by the Country House every day, but I’ve never tried it. I’m glad I did, because now I know they are a breakfast powerhouse.

Country House Restaurant in La Salle, located on U.S. 6, will celebrate its 10th anniversary next year. (Mystery Diner)

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Country House Restaurant

WHERE: 10 Third St., La Salle

PHONE: 815-410-5054

INFORMATION: www.countryhouselasalle.com