Family fun on the farm; Ottawa’s Kane Family Farms prepares for Sept. 15 grand opening

What started out as a COVID-19 isolation project has now turned into a new pumpkin patch east of Ottawa at 2165 N. 3020th Road, where Kane Family Farms will be holding its grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Kane Family Farms will have pick-it-yourself pumpkins along with a stand selling 50 different varieties of pumpkins, squash and other items grown out on the farm along with a food truck selling woodfire oven pizza, a giant jump pad, a barrel train ride, a corn pit, tire mountains and other child-friendly and family activities. There will also be large shelters with shaded screens.

“I grew up on a farm and I missed being out on the farm all the time,” said Eric Kane, who owns the farm with his wife, Christina. “Hopefully, we can introduce a lot more kids and people in this area to being outside on the farm and get some experiences they wouldn’t normally have.”

Eric grew up on a farm near Roseville in Western Illinois.

Christina said their plan is to have the location be a fully-functioning farm on top of the pumpkin patch. Their corn crop will be used to create two corn mazes, an easier one for the younger kids and a more difficult one that’s made with everyone in mind.

“You’ll be able to take your cell phone and track your progress that way,” Christina said. “We’ll give you a code before you get in the maze and then you type that in and check yourself as you go through.”

Christina said they have a few other foolproof ways to make sure nobody gets lost, like using flags on a flag pole so people don’t get lost.

She said they’re still working on getting more animals for this year but it will be a process of adding more every year. They would like to have a some chickens, ducks and some goats in the future so they can feature a petting zoo.

“We want to share our excitement of being out on the farm and teaching them things they wouldn’t have gotten to see otherwise,” Christina said. “You know, growing up we loved going to the pumpkin patches and it was just so much fun to be out with friends and family. I think we’re looking forward to bringing joy to people wanting the same thing.”

Christina and Eric have been running the farm with their two kids, Megan, 11, and Alex, 5. Megan said she’s looking forward to working with everyone on the farm and Alex said he’s most excited for the tiny houses, little huts they’ll have on the farm with more activities.