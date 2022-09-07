Reddick Library in Ottawa will hand out honey straw, recipes in monthly kit

This month’s kit at the Reddick Library in Ottawa is celebrating National Honey Month and includes a honey straw and recipes.

Kits will be available until supplies run out. Registration is not required. Kits are limited to one per patron.

The following events also are scheduled the week of Sept. 5 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

Monday, Sept. 5: Library closed, Labor Day.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Ready, Set, Read! A story time for children ages 3-6 to help develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9-36 months. A fun musical story time.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7: Coding Club: Timecraft Edition, third through fifth grades. During this Hour of Code the library will travel in time to solve puzzles in history in Minecraft. The library will provide the computer, participants will provide the imagination.

5 to 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8: Wax Resist Magic, kindergarten through second grade. Color a masterpiece, then paint over it with watercolors and watch the magic happen.

6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8: Teen Movie Night, ages 13 and older. Come to the library for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2″ (Rated PG-13).

Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: First Responders in Training, fifth through eighth grades. Join the library for hands-on interactive activities and the opportunity to connect with first responders.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.