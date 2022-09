Contractors will be making repairs to the La Salle Street railroad crossing at Fremont Street in Ottawa.

The crossing will be closed to all traffic beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. The closure will remain in effect all day.

No detour routes will be posted. Drivers accustomed to using this crossing on La Salle Street are asked to plan alternate routes in advance.

Reconstruction of the crossing is expected to be completed and the crossing reopened to traffic by Wednesday, Sept. 14.