Kangley honors long-time former mayor Carol Lahman, names new park after her

Four generations of the Lahman family visited the newly-named Carol Lahman Park in Kangley on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Left to right) Kim Lahman, Jake Lahman, Amber Bedeker, Morgan Bedeker, Madison Bedeker, Aubrey Lahman, Cindy Washko, Dave Lahman, Kim Lahman and Terry Washko pose for a photo with Carol. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)