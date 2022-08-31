‘Ottawa just has too much history’ for current museum; officials seek expansion of building

A 1922 American LaFrance fire engine has been in storage for decades — and the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum would like to display it, among other artifacts.

The museum wants to expand its facility with a 3,200-square foot addition to its north in city-owned land.

The city’s OK is needed to kick off a capital campaign for the proposed expansion, said museum Executive Director Mollie Perrot.

“Ottawa just has too much rich history to be displayed in our current facility,” Perrot said.

Unlike the current museum, the new building will feature large glass windows that will allow the antique fire truck also to be seen from the outdoors.

“The fire engine will be a great opportunity to introduce youngsters to rich history,” Perrot said. “I think it will interest a lot of older folks.”

The museum was built as a scouting museum in 1997. In 2012, the focus of the museum shifted to include Ottawa history as well. At that time, the name was changed to the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Museum.

Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum wants to expand the museum with a 3,200-square foot addition. (Photo provided by Mollie Perrot)

The museum board hopes to tell more of the stories of Ottawa as a canal town, its Abraham Lincoln history, and of Ottawa’s manufacturing history from the 1830s to present.

The city is in discussions with the Public Action to Deliver Shelter, homeless shelter, to the museum’s north, regarding a possible new shelter. Perrot said she believes both projects will be able to coincide.

“We will need the city’s cooperation and help, particularly in reserving enough land for the new building,” Perrot said.

“There will be room for both of us,” Perrot said.

Pending an agreement with the city, the museum will announce a campaign to raise the necessary funds for expansion.

Unlike the current Ottawa Historical and Scouting Museum, the new building features large glass windows that will allow the antique fire truck also to be seen from the outdoors. (Photo provided by Mollie Perrot)