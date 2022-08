Ottawa Elementary returned to classes Wednesday for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year.

The elementary school district installed air conditioning units at McKinley and Jefferson schools and the construction delayed the start of the school year. The final day of class is scheduled Thursday, June 8.

The school busses empty Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, as students arrive for the first day of class at McKinley School in Ottawa. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)