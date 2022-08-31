Hillside playground, walkways, area for tossing bags among concepts for Allen Park in Ottawa

Allen Park in Ottawa could be getting a face lift in the near future.

The city of Ottawa hosted a community meeting Tuesday to discuss conceptual plans for Allen Park in hopes of hearing how the community would like to utilize the park.

Hitchcock Design Group’s Andy Howard told attendees their input would be taken into consideration for when the city submits its application for an Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant, a grant program funded by the state that aids cities in creating new parks and renovating old ones.

“The grant is more geared toward active types of recreations,” Howard said. “So, things that increase the different types of users. Playgrounds for younger families to things that go into the teenage years when they’re doing more adventurous types of things.”

Howard said having these recreational items make Ottawa a more attractive application for the OSLAD grant, and the concept he presented to the community Tuesday reflect that.

The concept features an area for table tennis and bags, along with game table and checkerboards on a picnic table similar to what’s already in Washington Square. A challenge fitness area is also included.

“We like to come up with some kind of light theming,” Howard said. “So part of that is to use the idea of the Illinois River and the flow, so kids will flow through this space by climbing and sliding and spinning and jumping.”

A conceptual plan for Allen Park in Ottawa includes new accessible, looping walkways to create a path to traverse the park and renovates the overlook on the western side that’s currently showing signs of decay. There also will be a shelter near the playground and a new restroom facility on the property. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

This theme be enacted by creating playground equipment that takes advantage of the hillside, with slides and climbing tiles going up hill.

The plan also includes new accessible, looping walkways to create a path to traverse the park and renovates the overlook on the western side that’s currently showing signs of decay.

There also will be a shelter near the playground and a new restroom facility on the property.

Howard said one of the items that works in the park’s favor is it being located within a flood plane: Structures can be placed far enough away from the water that they should be safe from the consistent wear and tear that comes from being too close to the river, and being so close to the water gives people the opportunity to interact with the Illinois River.

The two Mary Fanning Sculptures, “Bending” and “Reclining,” both will remain in place as part of the project as well as the Chief Standing Proud sculpture.

Ottawa’s already received an OSLAD grant before, which made all the new amenities at Thornton Park on Ottawa’s west side possible. This time, the city is eligible for up to $600,000 in grant money that would require a $600,000 match from Ottawa if it were to be selected.

An aerial view of Allen Park in Ottawa, along the Illinois River, on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The city is looking to use the river as a theme to create activities throughout the park. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)