Engle Lane in Streator will present ‘Wait Until Dark’

As the month of September begins, it’s natural to begin to think about the fall season and a little less daylight.

It’s fitting then, Engle Lane Theatre in Streator kicks off the month by presenting one of the all-time great “edge of your seat” thrillers that hinges on what happens when the light begins fading, ”Wait Until Dark.”

Jim Woodward and Samantha Farb rehearse in "Wait Until Dark" at the Engle Lane Theatre in Streator. (Photo provided by Kelly Lefler)

Written by Frederick Knott, the show was an instant success on Broadway in 1966, and spawned a popular Academy Award nominated film adaptation the following year.

Veteran director Larry Kelsey guides the gripping story of the recently blinded Susy Hendrix, a Greenwich Village housewife who becomes the target of three men searching for a large quantity of heroin hidden inside a toy doll, which her husband Sam unwittingly brought over from a business trip as a favor to a woman who has since been murdered. Aided by a young neighbor girl, Susy soon finds herself in the ultimate game of “cat and mouse” fending off this treacherous trio as the darkness sets in.

This suspenseful production showcases a seven-member cast including Samantha Farb, Bob Philip, Jacob Darby, Jim Woodward, Nik Frig, Cheyanne Sunken and Georgia Darby who also doubles as the show’s assistant director.

“Wait Until Dark” will run for six performances beginning 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 and 4 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 6-9. Doors will open one hour before showtime. Engle Lane Theatre is located at 1012 Columbus Road in Streator.

Call the theater box office at 815-672-3584 or go to englelane.org for more information.