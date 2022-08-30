New Streator chamber leadership looks to modernize chamber, unite city groups

A few weeks ago, the new executive director and member services coordinator at the Streator Chamber of Commerce unveiled completion of their first major project — a Streator business map.

The electronic map is computer and mobile friendly and includes businesses registered with the city. Chamber member businesses can feature additional information and website links.

The Streator Business Map was one of the first major projects of Executive Courtney Levy since she succeeded Jack Dzuris in February. The map allows visitors and residents alike to locate businesses, get directions and other information digitally. (Photo provided by Streator Chamber)

Executive Director Courtney Levy and Member Services Coordinator Megan Wright said they are seeking projects that modernize and unite the city.

The mobile version of the map allows users to get directions from their current location to any destination they select on the map. Businesses also will be given QR codes to stick in their window to correlate with the map.

To access the map, go to https://viewer.mapme.com/streator-business-map

“We want to work with other groups in the community and make more maps,” Levy said. “We are looking at doing another one highlighting parks and popular attractions throughout the city.”

Courtney Levy was named successor in February to Jack Dzuris as Streator Chamber of Commerce and Industry executive director. (Photo provided)

Levy was named Jack Dzuris’s successor, taking the executive director role at the chamber in February. She hired Wright to be the chamber’s member services coordinator.

The digital map is just one initiative of the new leadership duo.

Levy and Wright said they want to bring together several groups throughout Streator to work together on common causes. They cited organizations such as the Streator 4th of July Celebration committee, Live Well Streator, and the Streator Area Revitalization Team as groups that can share initiatives.

“We still want them to be their own groups, but is there a way the chamber can bring everyone together to help each other?” Wright said. “We also want to put together a calendar that everyone can use for events.”

Wright said they want to keep business networking strong in the city.

The duo started the Leads program again on the last Friday afternoon of each month, with the next program scheduled Friday, Sept. 30. This program invites speakers to present to the group, as well as encourages businesses to network with each other and share business “leads.”

Another initiative Levy and Wright are working at keeping strong is the Streator Young Professionals Network, which invites business people younger than 40 to work together. The network was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the chamber is recruiting members to join.

The chamber will continue ribbon cuttings aided by photographer Allen Culver and promote a business/organization of the month, nominated by the community. Levy and Wright want to keep a spotlight on Streator businesses. They have celebrated more than a dozen ribbon cuttings and business of the month presentations since taking their posts this winter.

“We had a good framework and the Chamber was on a good path,” Levy said. “We want to keep a lot of the same programs going and increase participation.”

The chamber has a busy fall planned.

The chamber will be hosting a Caffeinate and Connect event 7:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at More on Main, 317 E. Main St. The program is designed for business people and organizations to network.

Additionally, the chamber’s annual dinner and banquet is scheduled Monday, Sept. 19, at the Eastwood, 2000 Eastwood Ave.

The Stems and Stilettos fundraiser this year will take on a football tailgate theme instead. The tailgate fundraiser is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Knights of Columbus, 806 Oakley Ave.

If anyone wants to participate in a chamber event or has questions, they can call Wright at 815-672-2921 or email streatorchamber61364@gmail.com