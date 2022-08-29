Family nurse practitioner added to Marseilles, Ottawa branches of Morris Hospital offices

Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers announced the addition of Family Nurse Practitioner Ashley Blough to its office locations in Marseilles and Ottawa.

As a family nurse practitioner, Blough is qualified to serve as the primary health care provider for patients of all ages and is a resource for routine check-ups, physicals, immunizations, preventive medicine, illness and injuries, and acute and chronic conditions. Her family nurse practitioner certificate allows her to order and interpret diagnostic tests, diagnose disease, provide appropriate treatments and prescribe medications. She has particular interest in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and heart failure.

Blough is seeing patients at the Marseilles Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital, 580 Sycamore St., where she joins Dr. Ian Best, pediatrician. In Ottawa, she joins Dr. Melissa Hill, pediatrician; Dr. Hassnain Syed, family medicine; and Angela Todd, family nurse practitioner, at the Morris Hospital Ottawa Campus, 1306 Gemini Circle, Suite 1.

A family nurse practitioner since 2016, Blough has spent the past four years as part of the hospitalist team at Morris Hospital where she has helped manage the care of inpatients. Now as a primary care provider, she said her goal is to build strong relationships with patients through compassion, understanding and trust.

“I wanted to make the transition to primary care to help people make decisions to take control of their life and health,” said Blough, who is married and has three children. “I want to help patients navigate their medical conditions and offer the tools they need to make positive changes.

“My strengths as a provider are communication and determination. I want to make sure patients and families are well informed on their medical conditions and treatment options. I am determined to empower patients to achieve their wellness goals.”

Born in Harvey, Blough received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of St. Francis in Joliet and worked for six years as a registered nurse before obtaining her master’s degree in nursing from Governors State University in University Park. She is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

To schedule a primary care appointment with Blough, call 815-795-2122 (Marseilles) or 815-433-9200 (Ottawa). For more information, visit www.morrishospital.org/primarycare