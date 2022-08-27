Show Reddick Library card at participating Ottawa businesses for savings in September

The Reddick Library in Ottawa teamed up with Ottawa businesses during the month of September for patrons to show their library card at a participating business and earn savings.

Participating businesses include Rock Paper Scissors, Prairie Fox Books, Heartland by Hand, Iconic Boutique, Laurilea’s Unique Junk Boutique, Your Interior Motives, Ottawa YMCA, Aussem Dogs, Awesome Ottawa Tours, Thymeless Home Décor and More, Spry Physical Therapy & Geriatric Wellness, Ottawa Office Supply, O-Nett Gaming, Roxy Cinemas and the Ottawa Visitor’s Center.

Pick up a flyer at the library or a participating business, or go to www.reddicklibrary.org for more information.

The following events also are scheduled the week of June 20 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.