Students at Marquette Academy in Ottawa got an up-close look at a sheep shearing demonstration Thursday.

Brought in by vocational agriculture teacher Teresa Dittmer, Sid Dezries, of Freeport, demonstrated how he shears sheep and talked about the many uses of the wool.

Some of these Icelandic sheep await their turn for a “haircut” Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, by Sid Dezries, of Freeport, at Marquette Academy in Ottawa. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)