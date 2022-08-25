Ottawa shooting suspect nabbed after nearly a year on the run

The suspect in a summer 2021 shooting in Ottawa has been apprehended and will be held on $100,000 bond.
Ottawa police announced Thursday that Jonathan C. Caffey, 35 (DOB: 4/2/87), variously listed as a resident of La Salle, Spring Valley and Chicago, was taken into custody Aug. 21 by agents of the Great Lakes Regional Task Force in Manteno.
Caffey had not, as of Thursday, been transferred to La Salle County Jail.
Ottawa police stated previously “multiple gunshots” were fired on Aug. 29, 2021, at a vehicle leaving a rural Ottawa business district on Route 71. The vehicle crashed into a field across the road. Inside were two occupants, who were not injured by gunfire.
“The incident is believed to be isolated in nature and there is no known threat to the public,” police said at the time.
Caffey was developed as a suspect and a warrant was issued charging him with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. The charge is a Class 1 felony carrying 4-15 years in prison.