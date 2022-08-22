Raikes family to host reunion at Starved Rock State Park

Descendants of James Monroe and Phoebe (Bailey) Raikes will host its 66th annual family reunion Sunday, Sept. 11, at Starved Rock State Park boat ramp shelter in Utica.

The event will take place at noon with a potluck picnic dinner. Children and adults games will be provided. Family members are asked to bring updated information on any marriages, births, deaths, etc. to be recorded alone with old photos and memorabilia for the scrapbook.

Family reunions in 2020 and 2021 had been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.