No one injured in Streator fire

The resident of a home at 1730 N. Baker St. in Streator was able to escape a Thursday night fire and call 911 from a neighbor’s home.

No one was injured as 11 Streator firefighters arrived to the scene at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday and had the fire under control in less than 10 minutes, according to a press release issued by the Streator Fire Department. Firefighters cleared the scene at 1:06 a.m. Friday.

The home had severe fire damage to the front and the living room, where firefighters found heavy fire. The remainder of the home had severe smoke damage and light water damage, the Streator Fire Department said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the Streator Fire Department, Streator Police Department and the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Streator Fire Department was assisted by Vermilion Valley Dispatch, Advanced Medical Transport, the Streator Police Department, ComEd, Nicor and Illinois American Water.