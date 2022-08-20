Ottawa Community Thrift to host dinner, tie dye fundraiser

Ottawa Community Thrift is hosting Thrift Shop Shindig, a dinner-and-tie dye fundraiser, to aid in its community mission along with its unexpected move to a new location at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25.

The event will be at 226 W. Madison St.

The store will be home to live music, dinner, door prizes, drinks and dessert, a tie-dye station and free balloon animals.

Owner Leslie Mulderink said the store’s mission is to help the community’s most vulnerable while also hosting and supporting local artists. Further growth at the store will help expand its voucher program and offer more community workshops.

Dinner can be purchased with a $10 donation and will have a choice of cheese enchiladas, barbecue pulled pork sandwiches, buffalo chicken sandwiches or shredded beef tacos and a choice of side, Spanish rice, pasta salad or potato salad.

Mulderink said door prizes have also been donated from The Roxy, Alfano’s, Tire Tracks USA and some local artists who have offered original art.

Curbside pickup for dinner is available by calling 815-640-0763.

The Madison Street location will remain open until Ottawa Community Thrift is prepared to move to a new location at 1022 La Salle St.