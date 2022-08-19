Police blotter: August 19, 2022

Tevin D. Miller, 29, of Paw Paw, was picked up on a Lee County warrant for failure to appear (contempt of court) at 7:49 p.m. Thursday at Second and Marquette streets, La Salle police said.
Daniel J. Goralczyk, 61, homeless, was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass Thursday at 400 E. Washington St., Ottawa police said.
Martin Sepulveda, 53, of Plano, was charged with driving while revoked, obstructed front windshield and no insurance at 12:36 p.m. Thursday on East 12th Road near North 42nd Road in Earl Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.