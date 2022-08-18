Ottawa’s Third Friday Back to School Bash to take over Madison Street

Ottawa’s Third Friday will host its final event of the year at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, when Madison Street will be closed for a plethora of artists and entertainment to take over.

Madison Street will be home to more than 25 different artists along with axe throwing, live music from Christina Eltrevoog, a bouncy house and facepainting.

Businesses throughout Ottawa’s downtown will remain open extra hours and restaurants will have special artistic cocktails themed for the Third Friday event. These restaurants include R Grotto, A’Lure, Corner 230, Iniga, The Lone Buffalo, CatsEye and The Beach House.

Third Friday is operated by Open Space Art Gallery and its owner, Amanda Weygand. It wraps up its third year of events this Friday.