New restaurant opens in downtown Marseilles

Ryan’s Eatery in Marseilles opened Tuesday to a welcome reception.
The downtown restaurant at 442 Main St. had planned on staying open until 8 p.m., but closed an hour, 30 minutes earlier because it had sold out of items.
“You guys kept us busier than we expected,” the restaurant posted to its Facebook page.
The dine-in restaurant will be open six days a week, closing on Wednesdays, serving both lunch and dinner. The menu includes appetizers, burgers, flatbreads, sandwiches, salads and dinners.
Go to Ryan’s Eater on Facebook for more information or call 815-795-4006. The Times intends to run a more detailed story in the future featuring the new business.
