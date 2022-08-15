ScarecrowFest parade coming Sept. 25 to Ottawa

Ottawa will host the ScarecrowFest Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.

The tentative route is from Washington Square down La Salle Street to the Jordan block. At the conclusion of the parade there will be face painting, balloon clowns, sack races plus live music in the Jordan block.

Additional events are planned Saturday, Sept. 24, throughout downtown.

The parade committee is looking for organizations and schools to decorate floats on the theme of scarecrows, Halloween and related subjects for a child-friendly event. The committee also is seeking sponsorships from area businesses to defray the costs associated with the parade, children’s activities and music.

The parade committee is comprised of members of the City Council, Special Events Committee, Visitors Center and additional volunteers. Any organization seeking to get involved or contribute as a sponsor is asked to contact Donna Reynolds at the Ottawa Visitors Center at events@pickusottawa.com or 815-434-2737 or parade chairman Jim Reilly at jtrlaw1@yahoo.com or 815-674-0661.