Marseilles Mayor Jim Hollenbeck will present a program 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum, 151 Washington St., on the past mayors of Marseilles.

Two pieces of clothing worn by a previous mayor’s wife, T. Jane Baughman, will be on display dating back to 1903. This display is on loan from the Kuiper family of Marseilles.

Call 815-795-7976 for more information.