‘Alice in Wonderland’ will be presented by Marseilles youth

A cast of Marseilles youth will present “Alice in Wonderland” at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Knudson Park.

The outdoor performance is coordinated by Heather Mulcahy and presented by Marseilles Recreation.

The public is invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket and watch.

Characters are Alice played by Chelsea Butler; Lewis Carroll by Irene Vicich; White Rabbit by Emma Vicich; Caterpillar by Lexi Wilson; Pete by Lainey Morris; Pat by Chloe Morris; Cheshire Cat by Eoban Rickey; Mad Hatter by Joey Brown; Dormouse by Max Brown; March Hare by Eoin Rickey; Baby Bunny by Charley Medina; Flora by Chloe Wilson; Digger by Benjamin Trager; and Queen of Hearts by Aurora Wallace.

Stage hands are Celeste Wallace, Connor Medina, Eliza Arnold, Genevieve Vicich and Rilynn Morris.