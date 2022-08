A 20-year-old Yorkville man was taken to OSF Center for Health-Streator with minor injuries Monday following a single-vehicle crash, east of Streator.

According to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel S. Golinski was traveling 6:50 a.m. Monday on North 17th Road near East 19th Road in Otter Creek Township when he overcorrected after crossing the fog line of the road, then overturned onto the driver’s side. There were no tickets issued in the crash.