Utica man injured, cited following single-vehicle crash on Route 71, near Ottawa

A 21-year-old Utica man was injured Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Route 71 near North 2401st Road in South Ottawa Township.

He was taken by Grand Ridge Ambulance to OSF Center for Health-Streator with minor injuries, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

At 12:24 a.m. Sunday, Thompson was injured after he crossed the centerline into the west bound lane continuing into the north ditch and back onto the roadway, police said. He was charged with DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and speeding (71 mph in a 55-mph zone), police said.