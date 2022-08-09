Ottawa Garden Club presents 2022 Great Gardens of Ottawa winners

The Ottawa Garden Club presented the 2022 Great Gardens of Ottawa winners at the the July 26 meeting at the River Valley Church Fellowship Hall.

The winners from are Linda Waldbesser and Gerry McLaughlin, Tom White and Laurie Kember, Isaiah Green with father Jase, Julie Bower of Your Interior Motives, Debbie and Vince Kozsdiy, Lorraine McCallister for Reddick Mansion, Judy Fenza for Illinois and Michigan Canal, Mayor Dan Aussem and Club President Vicki Stacy.

Winners received a garden flag and certificate of recognition. The 2023 contest will be expanded to include a children’s garden competition.