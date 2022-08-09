Eyes on Enterprise: Ottawa Walmart to begin 3-month renovation

A renovation aiming to update the Ottawa Walmart and make it easier for customers to shop begins next week.
Set to begin Monday, Aug. 15, the work includes remodeled bathrooms, new fixtures and signage, new interior paint and store facade, new fitting rooms, new photo booths, dollar shop items located near the front end registers, digital menu boards throughout service areas of the store, expanded customer space in the pharmacy, and an expanded order pickup and delivery, said Bethaney Zmia, Walmart store manager.
Order pickup will be moved to the side of the store with the Garden Center and will have a new, expanded parking lot.
The store also is adding easier-to-see aisle locations to provide a better way to find merchandise using the Walmart app and new self checkout lanes for Walmart+ customers.
Walmart also will be adding a mural.
“The mural is going to be comprised of three cultural references that relate to the community and the area,” Zmia said. “There’s a team that will get together on the design for that and what it looks like, so we don’t know that yet, but it will be a hand-painted mural that ties in the community with the store. So things that are important to Ottawa and surrounding areas.”
The mural will be located at the entrance near the groceries. The veterans wall will continue to be part of the store.
The work is expected to be complete around Friday, Nov. 18.
