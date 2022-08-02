Larry Smith elected to the ILGOP State Central Committee

Republican Central Committees in all 102 counties in Illinois held re-organizational meetings July 27 to elect new leadership, including members to the State Central Committee — the governing board of the Illinois Republican Party.

Members of the ILGOP State Central Committee are elected by a weighted vote of precinct committeemen within the congressional districts that appear on the November 2022 ballot (new maps).

In the newly configured 14th Congressional District, Larry Smith, recently re-elected chairman of the La Salle County Republican Party, was elected State Central Committeeman for the seven-county district.

The La Salle County Republican Central Committee under Larry Smith’s leadership more than doubled in the past two years, appointed almost 300 Republican election judges, and developed standing committees overseeing six strategic initiatives: Second Amendment, election integrity, pro-life, public education, fundraising and candidate support, Smith said.

Smith said “though it may sound trite, I am truly humbled by the hundreds of precinct committeemen in the 14th Congressional District who supported my election as their ILGOP State Central Committeeman.”

“My commitment is that I will work to enable, empower, and uplift the Republican Central Committees of the seven-county 14th Congressional District, while providing a two-way conduit between our party’s leadership and our grassroots.”

Go to www.LaSalleCountyRepublicans.org for more information.