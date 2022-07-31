East Joliet Street will be closed Tuesday in Ottawa

The 200 block of East Joliet Street in Ottawa between Paul and Post streets will be closed to all traffic and parking beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Contractors expect to be excavating in the middle of that street to replace a sewer service line that connects to the city main.

If the work can’t be completed by the end of the day, the block will be reopened to traffic at night Tuesday and closed again Wednesday morning until the work is completed.

The city asks drivers to be prepared to allow extra time when traveling in the area because of the closing.