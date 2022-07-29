Larry Smith re-elected La Salle County GOP chairman

Larry Smith will remain at the head of the La Salle County Republican Central Committee.

Smith, of Somonauk, was reelected chairman for another two-year term. Following Smith’s reelection, the executive board was elected unanimously by voice vote during the party’s biennial county convention Wednesday, at the Pitstick Pavilion in Ottawa.

The county convention is where the local Republican Party members elect the chairman as well as the representatives to the Illinois GOP Central Committee for the 14th and 16th Congressional Districts. Results on that election soon will be available.

Other officers elected were: vice chairman Larry Langston, of Serena; second vice chairman Tom Krieger, of Streator; secretary Teresa Schmidt, of Mendota; treasurer Steve Aubry, of Marseilles; parliamentarian Charles Durban, of Grand Ridge; and sergeant of arms Dennis Corbin, of Ottawa.