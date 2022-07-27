Wedron Wildfire softball squad wins NSA World Series

The Wedron Wildfire softball team recently went 7-0 to win the National Softball Association (NSA) 12U “C” Central World Series held in Owensboro, Ky. The Wildfire, comprised of players from Ottawa, Streator, Grand Ridge, Putnam County, Mendota, Ransom, Utica and La Salle-Peru, went 7-0, in pool play defeating the Wheatland Spikes 17-6, Southfield Ducks 17-3, Kentucky Lightning 15-4 and Michigan Ice 12-2. In bracket play, they topped the Southfield Ducks 6-3, Wheatland Spikes 12-8 and Southfield Ducks 20-6. Team members are (front row, left to right) Morgan Kostal, Addison Schweickert, Yesenia Avila, Caitlyn Talty, Leah Henkel, assistant coach Laura Cuchra; (back row) head coach Brooke Rick, Ava Price, Maggie Bumgarner, Kelsey Cuchra, Kinley Rick, Reagan Morgan and assistant coach Angie Morgan. Not pictured is Kieran Black. (Provided by Wedron Wildfire)