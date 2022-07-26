Eyes on Enterprise: Hometown Shoppes in Streator expands

Hometown Shoppes at Northpoint is planning a grand opening for its expansion from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at 16 Northpoint Drive, Streator.

Hometown Shoppes, which is the home of dozens of retail vendors and small shops, recently added an additional 5,000 square feet of retail space, adding an expanded comic and card area, a new vinyl record store, a tool shop, as well as new crafters, creators and woodworkers.

Cruisin Concessions will serve food in the parking lot and a vendor, Comic Gallery, is hosting an autograph signing with WWE/ECW wrestling superstar Rhyno from noon to 2 p.m.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.