Reddick Library in Ottawa will host BMX student show July 28

The following events also are scheduled the week of July 25 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 25: Messy Monday, ages 2 to 6. Prepare to get messy as participants splash, splatter, scoop and swirl. It’s all about having fun! This event will be held outdoors. Dress for a mess.

3 to 4 p.m. Monday, July 25: Crafter’s Corner, ninth to 12th grades. This month, YA Assistant Kim will teach participants how to make a sand art painting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 26: Robots in Motion, ages 3 to 6. Beep, clang, boing! Join the library at storytime about robots. Sing, dance and read stories all about robots.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27: Summer Dance Party, ages 9 months to 36 months. Come dance along to favorite storytime songs.

5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27: Harry Potter Book Club, fourth through 12th grades. A new monthly book club for children and teens. The library will be discussing the first book in the Harry Potter series, “The Sorcerer’s Stone.” Share your thoughts on the book, then stay for a game and a treat. Order your copy of the book at the Children’s Department Desk.

2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 28: Matt Wilhelm’s BMX Stunt Show, all ages. Matt Wilhelm is a Guinness World Record holder, two-time national champion, and World Championship silver and bronze medalist. He won the “America’s Got Talent” YouTube competition and advanced to the semifinals on the TV show. He also rode for Team USA at the 2021 BMX World Championships in France. This special outdoor event is for all ages.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, July 28: Magical Wind Chimes, kindergarten through second grade. Make magical wind chimes that could attract all sorts of mythical creatures.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 30: Mini-Waterfall Diorama: Summer Crafter Hours, adults. All supplies will be provided for participants to make a mini-waterfall diorama, perfect for a fairy garden. Registration is required, as spots are limited due to the availability of supplies. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library or stop at the Circulation Desk.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.