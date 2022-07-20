1300 block of Illinois Avenue in Ottawa will be closed Thursday

A large tree will be removed beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 21, in the 1300 block of Illinois Avenue in Ottawa.

The block between Elm and St. James streets will be closed to all through traffic and on-street parking.

Some local traffic will be allowed, but because of the need for use of a crane and Ameren equipment for the removal, residents of that block are asked to use caution when accessing their property.

Removal of the tree is expected to be completed by the end of the workday Thursday and the street opened to through traffic.