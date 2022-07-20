July 20, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal EventsThe First Hundred Miles

1300 block of Illinois Avenue in Ottawa will be closed Thursday

Contractors will be removing a large tree

By Shaw Local News Network
Ottawa City Hall

Ottawa City Hall

A large tree will be removed beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 21, in the 1300 block of Illinois Avenue in Ottawa.

The block between Elm and St. James streets will be closed to all through traffic and on-street parking.

Some local traffic will be allowed, but because of the need for use of a crane and Ameren equipment for the removal, residents of that block are asked to use caution when accessing their property.

Removal of the tree is expected to be completed by the end of the workday Thursday and the street opened to through traffic.