United Way of Eastern La Salle County elects new officers

The United Way of Eastern La Salle County recently conducted its 83rd annual meeting.

Executive Director Shelli Ocepek presented the highlights of taking care of each other during the pandemic and the United Way Mission of “to mobilize the caring power of our communities.”

The board also elected new officers including Board Chair Jeff Hettrick, Ottawa Chamber; Vice Chair Andrew Blackburn, Edward Jones; Treasurer Jeff Brodbeck, Morris Hospital and Health Centers; Secretary Robert Pursley, SABIC; Past President Lisa Zorn, US Silica; Community Investments Ellie Rossiter, First Federal Savings Bank; Members at Large Doug Carroll, Re/Max 1st Choice and Rick Shields, retired (Exelon). The board also welcomed two new directors: Mary Olson, owner of Prairie Fox Books, and Gina Stoudt, managing broker and district director, Fathom Realty.

Campaign achievement awards were presented to individuals and companies for their leadership. Andrew Blackburn, campaign chair, announced United Way saw a 3% increase in donations over the previous year and the board and staff look forward to innovative programs as communities move past COVID-19 issues.