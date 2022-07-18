IDOT asked to improve stretch of U.S. 34 by Earlville

Larry Todd heard the tires squeal and then heard the crash. The Earlville fire chief raced the short distance from his business to the crash site and tried to save John Fritts. He was not successful.

Todd had repeatedly asked the Illinois Department of Transportation to make safety improvements at U.S. 34 and East 1251st Road (Ottawa Street) well before Fritts was killed on June 20. Now, Todd is doubling down on his pleas: New signage and better maintenance could have prevented this tragedy and could prevent another.

“They need to lower the speed limit and take care of the grass better,” Todd said. “It’s hard enough to see as it is.”

Todd isn’t the only local official appealing to IDOT to correct one of the most dangerous intersections in La Salle County. Earlville Police Chief Darin Crask estimates he and his officers are dispatched to crashes there 20 times a year, even though it’s located in Earl Township and not within city limits.

Crask said he couldn’t immediately recall how many fatalities there have been at that intersection — “Anything north of zero is a problem” — but noted when there is a crash, more often than not there are injuries.

U.S. 34 has a posted speed limit of 55 mph and there are curves to the east and west of Ottawa Street. Motorists on U.S. 34 often don’t see vehicles entering the highway from the north and south until it’s too late.

Crask said there are corrective measures that would reduce the volume of collisions. Making the intersection into a four-way stop would require only new signage. Reducing the speed limits by perhaps 10 mph would also give motorists more time to spot a turning vehicle and to take evasive action.

But Crask said he and Todd have made repeated calls to IDOT “and no corrective measures have been made.”

“I understand budgetary issues and I understand projects need to be planned out and appropriated,” Crask said. “However, that’s a problem intersection within La Salle County and it’s our opinion there needs to be more eyes upon it.”

This intersection of U.S. 34 intersects with East 1251 and 1553rd roads near Earlville. Local officials are urging Illinois Department of Transportation to improve the intersection, which has been the site of recent crashes. (Scott Anderson)

Brad Fritts, who survived the June 20 crash that killed his uncle, is keeping an eye on it.

Fritts is the Republican nominee for statehouse representing the 74th District, which includes Dixon. He is unopposed in the Nov. 8 election.

Fritts said he sustained “a pretty serious concussion” but is back to full capacity and has begun probing how to prevent future crashes at the Earlville site. He has spoken with an IDOT engineer and is so far satisfied with the agency’s sense of urgency, though he’s eager to see a firm plan of action.

“I’m not just interested in this because of the loss of my uncle,” Fritts said. “I’m interested because, God willing, this is an issue that affects my constituents as well as my family.

“Every person in this district is important to me and their issues have to be heard and addressed.”

IDOT released a statement saying the agency had no records of requests for signage and speed limits from local officials.

“Safety is always our No. 1 priority,” IDOT said in a statement. “Over the past several years, the department has made several safety improvements at this location, including advanced signage, red reflective strips on sign posts and a red flashing light above the stop sign to draw attention that this is a mandatory stop location.

“IDOT constantly reviews and analyzes crash data to identify possible safety concerns and countermeasures. The department and the county are currently reviewing safety conditions at this intersection.

“In the meantime, IDOT will install additional stop signs on the left side of 1251st Road, as well as trim trees to the east along U.S. 34 to further increase visibility. Our thoughts, prayers and sympathies go out to all of those impacted.”