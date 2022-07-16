Ottawa Rec will take zoo field trip

A Miller Park Zoo field trip will highlight Ottawa Recreation’s seventh week of activities.

Buses will start picking up at the parks at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, and leave Ottawa at about 9 a.m. from Peck Park parking lot. Buses will return about 3 p.m. The cost is $5 per person. Lunch is not included in the price. Bring a sack lunch. Call the rec office at 815-434-7292 for more information or to sign up.

To register for programs, visit the office at 301 Madison St., Ottawa, or apply online at www.ottawarecreation.org. For program information, call the office.

Monday, July 18

Golf at Pine Hills, 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Safety Town continues this week at Central School. There are spots still available.

Tuesday, July 19

Crafts and Tiny Tots programs continue at all parks. Families can register at the parks.

YMCA swims lessons continue. Opening still available.

Ottawa Elementary running clinic, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Walsh Park, for children entering fifth through eighth grades.

Thursday, July 21

Crafts and Tiny Tots programs continue at all parks. Families can register at the parks.

Friday, July 22

Bowling sessions continue at Dettore’s Town Lanes. Openings are available in Session 1 (1 to 2:15 p.m.) and Session 2 (2:15 to 3:30 p.m.). Sessions are full.

Coming in Week 8

The game carnival will end the season at Rigden Park. The carnival midway with games and prizes is suited for children ages 3 to 10 years old. Check with park supervisors regarding details. Also, the Ottawa City Rec Tennis Tournament is scheduled July 18-22.