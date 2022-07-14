Police blotter: July 14, 2022

Stephen L. Piron, 55, of Sandwich, was cited for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident to police authority following a single-vehicle crash at 11 p.m. Sunday on North 4251st Road near North 4250th Road in Northville Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

