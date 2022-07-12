Sons of Norway host genealogy workshop July 17

Cleng Peerson Lodge, Sons of Norway, will be conducting a genealogy workshop at its meeting 1 p.m. Sunday, July 17.

The meeting is set for the back room of Norway Community Building, just off Route 71 in Norway, Ill..

The presenter will be Dave Johnson, board president of the Norsk Museum. It will be a hands-on workshop in Norwegian genealogy, and a follow up to the previous and well received How to Trace Your Norwegian Ancestors. He will help attendees break through that brick wall of their heritage search.

Bring a laptop, family history or whatever notes pertaining to ancestors. If you have any questions, contact Dave Johnson at 815-343-5070 or visit www.norskmuseum.org