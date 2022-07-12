Ottawa burglary suspect held on three charges for $150,000

An Ottawa parolee was apprehended Monday following a pair of burglary investigations.

Daniel J. Zeal, 33, was ordered held on $150,000 on three charges. These include residential burglary a Class 1 felony carrying 4-15 years in prison, one count of burglary, a Class 3 felony carrying 2-5 years, and one count of misdemeanor battery. However, Zeal is currently on parole through the Illinois Department of Corrections and might be unable to bond out of La Salle County Jail.

Ottawa police were dispatched at 10:16 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of East Prospect Street for a suspicious person trespassing in a residence, police said. Officers arrived and made contact with a contractor who had observed the person trespassing in the residence and then fled when confronted.

Video surveillance was also obtained which showed the suspect attempting to gain access to the home prior to being confronted. It was later determined items had been removed from the home by the suspect.

At approximately 12:23 p.m., Ottawa police were sent to the 500 block of East Norris Drive for a subject who had reportedly stolen items from the inside of a delivery vehicle. Once confronted by the driver, the suspect reportedly committed a battery to them.

Officers located the suspect, later identified as Zeal, in the 800 Block of East Norris Drive where he was taken into custody. Zeal was ultimately linked to the residential burglary which had occurred earlier in the 300 block of East Prospect Street, police said.