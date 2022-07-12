Eyes on Enterprise: Streator restaurant sets September grand opening date

Gaetano’s Vault, 200 E. Main St., Streator announced its grand opening will be Friday, Sept. 2, and Saturday, Sept. 3. The restaurant is planning a soft opening the end of July for reservations only.

A second outdoor mural was installed in the restaurant’s courtyard, giving it a classical Italian feel.

Owners Stephanie and Rick Wilkinson transformed the former Union Bank building at the corner of Park and Main streets into what they are hoping will be a destination restaurant within Starved Rock Country.

This is an overall view of the inside dining portion of the restaurant at Gaetanos Vault in Streator. There will be linen table cloths. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Media)

