Rieufs honored for saving the Marseilles swimming pool

Rosie Rieuf’s determination to preserve the Marseilles community swimming pool for the city’s children and families was celebrated Sunday afternoon with the dedication of the pool in honor of her and her late husband, Jim, by Mayor Jim Hollenbeck.

Rieuf was given a copy of the dedication plaque now mounted on the pool house — as well as a sheet cake to slice and serve to the gathering of the friends, family members and swimmers.

And there was a special announcement by the mayor.

“From this day forward on Sundays it will be Rosie Rieuf Day and there will always be a free swim,” he said.

The recognition was appropriate, Hollenbeck said.

“Basically, she saved the pool or we wouldn’t have it,” he said.

Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Marseilles community swimming pool. From now on Sunday will be a free swim day in honor of Rosie Rieuf for the work she did to save the pool from being shut down. (Charles Stanley for Shaw Media)

In 2004, the city was faced with a dilemma concerning the pool, which was installed decades earlier by the Marseilles Lions Club.

A crack had developed in the bottom of the cement floor that was leaking thousands of gallons of water each day. Although fresh water was pumped in to maintain the pool’s level, it was ice cold and too frigid for many would-be swimmers.

“Our swimming pool was only a heartbeat away from being totally shut down and ripped out,” Hollenbeck told the crowd.

“But Rosie wasn’t about to let that happen,” he said.

Her husband, Jim, was the Marseilles City Council’s commissioner of public property.

Between the two of them they encouraged donations and held fundraisers, including the raffle of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

After a four-year effort, $250,000 was generated to allow the pool floor to be replaced and numerous improvements made to the rest of the pool property including a slide, umbrellas and additional deck furniture as well as refurbishment of the pool house.

“I’ve always said I’m so proud of Marseilles and how people come together to provide support in times of need,” Hollenbeck said.

Rieuf was smiling but had little to say.

“Thank you everybody, I really appreciate this,” she said. “I just wish my Jimmy could be here.”

“Thank you for your vision and hard work, Rosie,” Hollenbeck responded.