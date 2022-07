The Streator 4th of July Celebration hosted its annual parade Sunday, July 10, in downtown Streator. Hundreds of people lined the sidewalks of Main and Park streets as the parade featured the Streator High School marching band, Streator Grade School band, and a number of other entries.

Retired Streator Area Chamber of Commerce director Jack Dzuris and his family served as the grand marshals of the parade.

Children chase down candy Sunday, July 10, 2022, ahead of the Streator High School Marching Band as it marches its way down Main Street. (Michael Urbanec)