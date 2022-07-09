K-12 Christian school proposed at former Sherman School in Streator

A Christian school is being proposed at the former Sherman School in Streator.

The Plan Commission will discuss the request for a special use permit 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, during a meeting at City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St.

Adonai Ministries International, of Aurora, seeks to operate a Christian school at 1206 E. Elm St. for kindergarten to 12th grade students, similar to Rhema Christian Academy on Route 23.

Adonai Ministries’ application is separate from the previously approved development by Foreign (Chinese) Service Group, LLC. Adonai Ministries has no affiliation with the Chinese group.

The former school property has been listed by Coldwell Banker Realty for an asking price of $200,000.

The group didn’t answer phone calls from The Times on Thursday and Friday seeking more information on the proposal, but the petitioner is expected to be at Tuesday’s meeting. Adonai Ministries operates an active Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ministeriosadonai

While the Plan Commission is expected to discuss the special use request, the panel will have to table its recommendation vote to its August meeting, because a required legal notification has not published in the newspaper as of yet. Residents have been informed of the request through letters. The Plan Commission will make a recommendation on the special use request based on its findings and the City Council will have a final vote.