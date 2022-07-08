Peck Park Picnic highlights Week 6 activities for Ottawa City Recreation

Peck Park Picnic is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, highlighting Ottawa Recreation activities for the week. All parks will meet at Peck Park for food, races, games and prizes.

Cost is $2. This includes hot dog, water/pop, chips and M & M’s. Transportation will be provided. See park supervisors for details or call the Rec office at 815-434-7292.

Week 6 activities run Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15. Summer programming will be available weekly through Friday, July 29. To register for programs, visit the office at 301 Madison St., Ottawa, or apply online at www.ottawarecreation.org. For program information, call the office.

Activities for Week 5 are listed below by start date and program.

Monday, July 11

Camp Hustle is scheduled 12:45 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. (first and second grades) Monday through Thursday.

Tennis lessons conclude at Ottawa High School. Five sessions will meet Monday through Friday: Session 1 for third and fourth grades, 9 to 10 a.m.; Session 2 for fifth and sixth grades, 10 to 11 a.m.; Session 3 for seventh and eighth grades, 11 a.m. to noon; Session 4 for high school boys, 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m.; Session 5 for high school girls, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Rain out make up time is set 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Munchkin Tennis concludes for students entering first and second grades. The camp will meet 8:30 to 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Safety Town begins this week at Central School. There are spots still available.

Urban Photo Safari (seventh through 12th grades) runs its last session 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday at Annette Barr’s studio at 215 W. Main St.

Volley Tots Volleyball Camp (first through fourth grades) 1 to 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Marquette Academy’s elementary gym. The camp is full.

Tuesday, July 12

Crafts and Tiny Tots programs continue at all parks. Families can register at the parks.

Thursday, July 14

Crafts and Tiny Tots programs continue at all parks. Families can register at the parks.

Friday, July 15

Bowling sessions continue at Dettore’s Town Lanes. Openings are available in Session 1 (1 to 2:15 p.m.) and Session 2 (2:15 to 3:30 p.m.)

Coming in Week 7

Miller Park Zoo Field Trip. Buses will start picking up at the parks at 8:30 a.m. and leave Ottawa at 9 from Peck Park parking lot.

Registration for the Ottawa Recreation Tennis Tournament deadline is Wednesday, July 13. The Ottawa City Rec tennis tournament is July 18-22. Sign up using the link on Ottawa Rec’s website or on its Facebook Page Ottawa Recreation Tennis.